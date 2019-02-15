Economy
February 15, 2019 4:02 pm

TD Canada Trust branches to close in Omemee and Bethany

By Videographer, Backup News & Sports Anchor  Global News

TD Canada Trust announces it will close its branches in Omemee and Bethany, Ont. on August 23.

Mark Giunta/Global Peterborough
A A

The villages of Omemee and Bethany, in the City of Kawartha Lakes, will both lose their banks in August.

Signs are posted on both branches stating the banks will close on August 23.

READ MORE: RBC to close Apsley branch after nearly six decades

“After a careful review of a number of factors, including a decline in customer traffic and transactions, we made the difficult decision to close our branches in Omemee and Bethany on August 23, 2019,” said Carla Hindman, spokesperson for TD Canada Trust, in an emailed statement to Global Peterborough.

Hindman confirmed there would be no job losses as a result of the closures.

Employees will be transferred to nearby branches.

Both branches will amalgamate into the branch at 81 Kent Street West in Lindsay, 15 kilometres west of Omemee and 25 kilometres northwest of Bethany.

Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bank
Bank Closure
Bethany
City of Kawartha Lakes
Closing
Omemee
TD Bank
TD Canada Trust

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.