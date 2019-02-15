TD Canada Trust branches to close in Omemee and Bethany

The villages of Omemee and Bethany, in the City of Kawartha Lakes, will both lose their banks in August.

Signs are posted on both branches stating the banks will close on August 23.

As of Aug. 23, Omemee will lose its bank. The @TD_Canada branch is moving to Kent St. W in Lindsay (15 km away). pic.twitter.com/Rlut2wgaoq — Mark Giunta (@GiuntaNews) February 15, 2019

“After a careful review of a number of factors, including a decline in customer traffic and transactions, we made the difficult decision to close our branches in Omemee and Bethany on August 23, 2019,” said Carla Hindman, spokesperson for TD Canada Trust, in an emailed statement to Global Peterborough.

Hindman confirmed there would be no job losses as a result of the closures.

Employees will be transferred to nearby branches.

Both branches will amalgamate into the branch at 81 Kent Street West in Lindsay, 15 kilometres west of Omemee and 25 kilometres northwest of Bethany.

