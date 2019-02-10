Calgary man found guilty of second-degree murder in 2010 shooting death 

A Calgary man has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2010 killing of a bartender.

Kyle Ledesma was convicted in connection to the shooting death of Dexter Bain back in 2010.

The 11-person jury delivered the guilty verdict Sunday afternoon after a four-week trial.

This is the second time Ledesma has heard the same verdict for the crime. In 2015, he was found guilty of second-degree murder but two years later, a retrial was ordered.

Bain’s mother, Kim Godin, hopes this is the last time both families have to go through the process.

“In a sense, she’s lost her son in a different way than I’ve lost mine,” Godin said. “She still gets to see her child but he will be in jail again.”

Ledesma has already served six and a half years of his original sentence.

He will be given an automatic life sentence, but what now must be determined is his parole ineligibility.

He has been out on bail since July, waiting for the outcome of the retrial.

On Sunday, the defence and Crown debated whether or not he should be allowed to remain under house arrest until he is sentenced.

That decision is expected Monday, with judge David Gates telling him to come prepared for the possibility of going to prison.

When asked for a recommendation on sentencing, the jury unanimously recommended Ledesma should be eligible for parole in 10 years, the minimum for second-degree murder.

Sentencing is expected to happen in early March.