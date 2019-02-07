Police release photos of suspect vehicle in relation to deadly south Edmonton shooting

As police continue their investigation of a deadly shooting in south Edmonton last month, they released new photos on Thursday of a vehicle they suspect was involved.

At about 7:35 p.m. on Jan. 21, 2019, 23-year-old Manvir Singh Sidhu was shot outside a home on Crabapple Crescent in The Orchards at Ellerslie.

When police arrived, EMS crews were tending to the man. He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are now seeking a dark-coloured 2010 to 2012 Jeep Liberty in connection with the homicide. Photos of the vehicle can be seen in the gallery below.

Anyone with information about the suspect(s) or suspect vehicle is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.