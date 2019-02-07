Freezing rain to make for icy Friday morning commute in Halifax: Environment Canada

It will be an icy commute Friday morning in Halifax and western regions of the province due to freezing rain, according to Environment Canada.

The national weather forecaster issued a special weather statement on Thursday, indicating that most regions in Halifax Metro and Halifax County West will receive several hours of light freezing rain before temperatures rise and precipitation changes to rain.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” the weather advisory reads.

“There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas.”

Travel conditions are expected to become icy again Friday night, as the rain ends and is followed by cold westerly winds and scattered flurries.

Environment Canada says temperatures are expected to drop quickly overnight, to be well below zero by Saturday morning.

The freezing rain warning has also been issued across the rest of the province, except Queens, Yarmouth and Shelburne counties.