East Vancouver water-main break leads to traffic disruptions, school closure

A water main break in East Vancouver has led to traffic disruptions and the closure of a school on Thursday.

A break in an eight-inch main pipe at Prince Edward St. and East 5th Ave. may have been weather-related. The sidewalk in the area has been compromised and closed.

Water spilled down the hill onto East 2nd Ave., leading to the closure of Great Northern Way between Scotia Street and Carolina Street.

St. Francis Xavier School said it is closed for the day.

Crews are on the scene and motorists are asked to avoid the area.