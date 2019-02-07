WHL Roundup: Wednesday, February 6, 2019

CALGARY – Riley Stotts broke a tie game with 3:19 left in the third period and the Calgary Hitmen went on to beat the Regina Pats 4-3 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Kaden Elder scored twice for Calgary (27-19-5) and Mark Kastelic had the other goal.

Ty Kolle supplied all the Pats’ (14-36-3) offence with a hat trick.

Hitmen goaltender Jack McNaughton stopped 33 shots. Regina’s Max Paddock made 34 saves.

Neither team scored on the power play. Calgary was 0 for 3 while the Pats went 0 for 4.

The Hitmen have picked up at least one point in seven straight games (6-0-1). Regina has lost three of its last 10.

BLADES 6 WARRIORS 1

SASKATOON — Dawson Davidson and Kyle Crnkovic had a goal and two assists apiece to push the Blades past Moose Jaw.

Chase Wouters, Ryan Hughes, Max Gerlach and Brandon Schuldhaus also scored for Saskatoon (32-13-8).

Justin Almeida scored for the Warriors (28-13-8). Moose Jaw’s Jett Woo was given a match penalty for charging at 16:40 of the third period.

—

TIGERS 6 ICE 3

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Ryan Jevne and Ryan Chyzowski each scored twice as Medicine Hat doubled up the Ice.

Cole Clayton and Tyler Preziuso also scored for the Tigers (29-18-4).

Brad Ginnell, Peyton Krebs and Jakin Smallwood supplied the offence for Kootenay (11-33-8).

—

GIANTS 4 COUGARS 3 (OT)

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Bowen Byram scored 57 seconds into overtime as Vancouver recovered from blowing a three-goal lead to beat the Cougars.

Jared Dmytriw, Brayden Watts and Aidan Barfoot scored in regulation for the Giants (35-13-3), who built a 3-0 advantage by the midway point of the second period.

Vladislav Mikhalchuk, Josh Maser and Reid Perepeluk scored consecutive goals for Price George (16-30-6) to tie the game.

—

CHIEFS 5 ROCKETS 4

KELOWNA, B.C. — Luke Toporowski scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Spokane past the Rockets.

Connor Gabruch, Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Jake McGrew supplied the res of the offence for the Chiefs (27-17-6).

Lassi Thomson, Alex Swetlikoff, Kyle Topping and Nolan Foote, with a short-handed goal, scored for Kelowna (21-26-5).

—

ROYALS 5 THUNDERBIRDS 3

VICTORIA — Phillip Schultz recorded a hat trick and Scott Walford had three assists as the Royals topped Seattle.

Dino Kambeitz and Kaid Oliver also scored for Victoria (26-21-3).

Andrej Kukuca struck twice for the Thunderbirds (20-25-6) and Henrik Rybinski had the other goal.