Kelowna shooting victim ‘known to police’

The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crimes Unit has released the name of the man injured in a shooting in Kelowna on January 31.

James Leon Barg, 49, was critically injured and required emergency surgery.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m.at the Peacock Mobile Home Park off Baron Road.

When police arrived, they found a man and a woman doing chest compressions on Barg, who was unconscious and in cardiac arrest.

Police said in a news release that Barg is known to police.

They also said the attack was not random.

No arrests have been made in this case, and the RCMP are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

“Violent crimes such as these cannot be allowed to go unsolved and those responsible should be held accountable,” Cpl. Meghan Foster said in the news release. “We encourage anyone with information about this crime to contact the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime tip line at 250-470-6236.”