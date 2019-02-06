Bodycam video shows Florida man dancing during sobriety test

A Florida man learned the hard way that some dance moves during a sobriety test won’t prevent you from being arrested, after deputies stopped him under suspicion of driving while under the influence.

In bodycam footage provided by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, the man can be seen attempting to dance instead of performing various tasks as deputies conducted the test.

According to WISH TV 8, the incident occurred early Tuesday morning. Police say they spotted a truck parked with its brake lights on in front of a closed business. On further inspection, they found the 33-year-old man asleep in the driver’s seat with his foot on the brake.

When deputies were able to rouse him from his sleep, he left the vehicle but did not put it in park. One officer had to quickly jump in and hit the brakes so the vehicle wouldn’t hit a gate in front of it.

He was then asked to begin performing tasks associated with a sobriety test. He responded by dancing.

Video shows him bouncing, moving his arms back and forth, turning on one foot as if performing a dance move, and “bounce-walking” in the opposite direction, Fox 13 News reports.

At one point he turns towards the officer with the body camera, who asks him if he’s completed the exercise, to which he responds, “no, not really.” He is then told to continue until he feels he had completed the exercise. The man then continues dancing along a line.

Larson reportedly told Fox that he would “not call what he did in the video dancing,” but did not comment further on the arrest.

The sheriff’s office says he admitted to drinking for several hours and allegedly told deputies he thought he was in Clearwater, but had actually been sleeping in Holiday, about 32 kilometres away from Clearwater.

The suspect, identified as Christopher Ryan Larson, had a blood alcohol content of 0.28, more than three times the legal limit of 0.08, according to NBC 2 News.

He was taken to the Pasco County Jail and faces a DUI charge. He has since been released.