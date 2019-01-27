Massachusetts man clings to car hood in alleged road rage incident

A man was captured on video holding onto the hood of a car in Massachusetts on Friday as the vehicle drove nearly five kilometres down a state turnpike in an alleged road rage incident.

According to police, two vehicles got into a minor crash in Weston, Mass., and after a verbal altercation, 65-year-old Richard Kamrowski allegedly jumped onto a white Infinity SUV being driven by 37-year-old Mark Fitzgerald.

“That encounter became adversarial,” police said in a statement.

ABC News reports the 65-year-old allegedly reached into the vehicle at some point and grabbed the 37-year-old’s water bottle before standing in front of the SUV.

Fitzgerald then got in his car and began to drive towards Kamrowski, who jumped onto the hood, police said.

Police told NBC 10 Boston that Fitzgerald drove a “very significant distance” with Kamrowski on the hood.

Two separate videos showed the vehicle slowing and speeding up, allegedly reaching speeds up to about 112 kilometres per hour.

“I kept telling him, ‘stop the car, stop the car,’ and he wouldn’t stop,” Kamrowski told NBC. “I thought he was going to run over me. I don’t think he stopped, he kept going fast, slow, fast, slow, to try to get me to slide off. I wasn’t getting off the car.”

One of the videos taken from a vehicle in the lane next to the SUV also showed a cracked windshield, which police say was the result of Kamrowski using the water bottle he took.

In the video, several drivers on the road attempted to get Fitzgerald to stop but were unsuccessful. It wasn’t until he became slowed by traffic that motorists were able to get him to stop, with video footage showing one driver getting out of his own vehicle and ordering the 37-year-old out of the SUV at gunpoint as police arrived. Police say the driver had a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

Both men involved in the incident were arrested. Fitzgerald was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation and leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage. Kamrowski was charged with disorderly conduct.

The man with the gun was allegedly forced to the ground when troopers arrived, CBS-affiliate WTVR reported, but will not face any charges.

They were both released on personal recognizance bonds and ordered to appear for arraignment on Monday.

“I was assaulted. That’s it,” Kamrowski said, adding that he was happy to be alive. “When you’re hanging on for dear life, it’s pretty scary.”

Fitzgerald declined to speak with media following the incident.

No injuries were reported.