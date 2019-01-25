Man involved in Kelowna takedown identified: sources

Sources have told Global News that the man at the centre of Wednesday’s police takedown at Orchard Park mall is John Michael Aronson.

Several police officers, including some who were well armed and in military gear, were on scene when the afternoon takedown occurred.

It appears Aronson was injured during the incident. Cellphone photos show a man on the ground with blood on him while being arrested.

Later Wednesday, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said it was deploying “investigators to an officer-involved-shooting in Kelowna.”

“The RCMP reported that at approximately 3 p.m. on Jan. 23, 2019, officers attempted to apprehend a male in Kelowna,” said the IIO. “During this interaction, shots were fired by police and the male was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.”

Between 2016 and 2018, Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers issued four wanted posters of Aronson.

The first poster, issued March 8, 2016, said he was wanted for breach of undertaking.

The second poster, issued Nov. 1, 2016, said he was wanted for being unlawfully at large and breach of probation.

The third poster, issued Oct. 3, 2017, said he was wanted for break-and-enter, two counts of assault, resisting arrest, flight from police, uttering threats and three weapons offences.

The fourth poster, issued April 3, 2018, said he was wanted for break-and-enter, three assault charges, uttering threats and four firearms offences.

Aronson, 30, is listed as being five-foot-seven and 155 pounds.

On Thursday, police said there was no link between two fatal shootings in Kamloops on Wednesday morning and the takedown in Kelowna later that day.