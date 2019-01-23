Video captures Wisconsin deputy almost being hit by ‘out-of-control’ car

A sheriff’s office in Wisconsin is reminding driver to go slow in winter weather after dashcam video captured a deputy almost being hit by an “out-of-control” car skidding on a snowy road.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office released the video on Tuesday, though did not specify when the incident occurred, only that it was during a “recent storm.”

In the video, the deputy, Jason Fabry, is seen walking towards the highway after authorities say he had been assisting a motorist who slid into the ditch.

As he gets back onto the road, a white vehicle is seen losing control and begins to skid towards Fabry, forcing him to run back towards the ditch.

The vehicle’s driver then appears to regain control of the car and continues driving.

“This video serves as a great example of people driving too fast for conditions and putting the life of a deputy at great risk,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

According to authorities, neither the sheriff’s deputy nor the driver of the vehicle was injured.