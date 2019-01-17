Dash cam captures terrifying Coquitlam crash, 74-year-old woman rescued

A 74-year-old woman was taken to hospital Monday after she lost control of her vehicle, leading to a terrifying crash in Coquitlam.

It happened around 1 p.m., at the Brunette Avenue Highway 1 off-ramp, according to Coquitlam RCMP. The dramatic accident was captured on dash cam video by a nearby driver.

In the video, a car can be seen travelling south on the off-ramp towards Brunette Avenue at a high rate of speed. It hits a meridian, becomes airborne, and then rolls end over end down an embankment.

Pedestrians and other drivers, including the driver of vehicle with the dash cam, can then be seen running to help.

Police say the woman was the car’s only occupant, and was rescued from the vehicle by Coquitlam Fire and Rescue Services.

Paramedics took her to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by Coquitlam RCMP, who said drug and alcohol impairment are not suspected as contributing factors.