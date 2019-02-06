Oland trial hears about last time Richard Oland’s computer was used

Day 29 of the second-degree murder trial of Dennis Oland continued with testimony from the Crown’s expert witness Payman Hakimian, the acting non-commissioned officer for the New Brunswick RCMP tech crimes unit.

Hakimian spoke about the evidence seized from the office of Oland’s father, Richard Oland, including several computers, hard drives and digital cameras.

Under direct examination, Hakimian said an iPhone 4 was disconnected from Richard Oland’s main desktop computer at 4:44 p.m., on July 6, 2011 — the night the elder Oland was killed.

The phone is the only item unaccounted for from Richard Oland’s office.

Crown prosecutors believe the timing of when the phone was disconnected and when the office’s computer was last used is crucial to their case.

After the computer was restarted at 1:46 p.m., Hakimian said there was near continuous activity until 5:39 p.m., An email received at 5:47 was never opened.

Richard Oland’s secretary Maureen Adamson has testified that Dennis Oland arrived at his father’s office around 5:35 p.m.

Richard Oland was found bludgeoned to death in his office on July 7, 2011.

Dennis Oland is the last known person to have seen his father alive. He has pleaded not guilty to the murder.

The trial, which is expected to last until mid-March, is a retrial. Dennis Oland was convicted by a jury in 2015, but the verdict was set aside on appeal and the new trial ordered.