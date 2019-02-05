Crown to present more evidence of Dennis Oland’s financial situation at murder trial

Follow our live blog at the bottom of this story

As Dennis Oland was dealing with mounting debt in 2011, his father Richard was living the life of a multimillionaire.

It’s the contrast between the two men that the Crown has stressed and it is expected that more details highlighting the financial stress on Dennis Oland will be presented as the second-degree murder trial of Richard Oland continues Tuesday in Saint John.

Crown prosecutors have told the trial, before a judge alone, they believe financial stress was at the heart of the death of the 69-year-old multimillionaire.

The prosecution maintains that 50-year-old Dennis Oland killed his father “in a rage” following a disagreement over money.

The testimony of a longtime business associate of Richard Oland, Robert McFadden, wrapped up on Friday.

McFadden told the court Dennis Oland had “cash flow” issues in late 2008 into the spring of 2009.

Oland was going through a costly divorce, one that his father would bankroll to the tune of $538,000.

The trial heard there were conditions to this arrangement including a $500,000 mortgage on Oland’s Rothesay home. Dennis Oland was to make interest-only payments on the loan of more than $1,600 per month, some of which were missed, McFadden testified.

“[Richard] viewed it as a loan,” McFadden told the court Thursday. “He just wasn’t worried about collecting it.”

There was a suggestion made that anything unpaid would be eventually deducted from Dennis’s part of the estate.

McFadden also told the court he was aware of Richard Oland’s affair with Saint John real estate agent Diana Sedlacek.

He told the court Dennis Oland had asked him on one occasion, at least a year and a half before the murder, to tell his father “to cool it” because word of the affair was getting out.

McFadden said he did not pass on the message to Richard Oland.

Richard Oland was found bludgeoned to death in his office on July 6, 2011. Dennis Oland is the last known person to have seen his father alive. He has pleaded not guilty to the murder.

This is a retrial since Oland’s conviction in 2015 was set aside on appeal and the new trial ordered. The current trial is expected to last until mid-March.

With files from Andrew Cromwell and The Canadian Press