Dennis Oland murder trial to resume on Tuesday

The second-degree murder trial of Dennis Oland is slated to continue on Tuesday.

Oland is accused of the July 6, 2011 murder of his father, well-known Saint John businessman Richard Oland.

Last week saw the introduction of the Crown’s key piece of physical evidence — a brown sports jacket that Oland was allegedly wearing the day Richard Oland was killed.

Former Saint John police forensic officer Const. David MacDonald was responsible for examining a Hugo Boss sports jacket seized from Oland’s Rothesay, N.B., home one week after the battered body of his father was found at the older man’s Canterbury Street office.

The jacket was one of many items, including several shirts and pairs of shoes, taken from the residence under a search warrant.

MacDonald says that then-lead investigator Rick Russell touched the jacket with his bare hand before MacDonald seized the item while wearing gloves.

Images of the jacket depicted parts of the garment that were marked for testing. MacDonald chronicled at least three separate times that the jacket or parts of it were sent away for laboratory testing.

Text messages between Richard Oland and his mistress, Diana Sedlacek, were also introduced last week.

“I need your body,” Sedlacek wrote in a message on July 5, 2011 — the day before Richard Oland, 69, was bludgeoned to death.

The lovers, both married to others at the time, were planning a trip to Portland, Maine, from July 15 to 19, 2011.

But sometime during the evening or night of July 6, Oland was murdered in his office. He was struck over 40 times, mostly on the head, with both an axe-like weapon and a hammer.

The weapon was never found.

Crown prosecutors have told the trial that Dennis Oland, a 50-year-old investment adviser, was unhappy about his father’s extramarital affair, describing it as a “family concern.”

The text messages were read by Neil Walker, a digital forensics expert with the RCMP in Halifax. His testimony is being replayed on video from Oland’s first trial in 2015.

Oland’s conviction in 2015 was set aside on appeal and the new trial ordered.

Crown prosecutors and defence lawyers have agreed, where possible, to re-use testimony from the first trial.

Walker uncovered the messages while searching a computer retrieved from the crime scene. Walker told the court that Oland’s iPhone had been plugged into the office computer for several hours on the afternoon of July 6, 2011. He said it was disconnected at 4:44 p.m. that day.

Defence lawyer Alan Gold said during his cross-examination of Walker that Richard Oland often took his time responding to Sedlacek, taking as long as eight hours to answer her messages. Walker agreed that Oland “was not prompt” in responding.

As well, Gold established that Oland made an effort to disguise the affair. Sedlacek’s texts appeared with a contact photo of some of his male friends.

With files from The Canadian Press