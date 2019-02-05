BTS to appear at the 2019 Grammys

With less than a week to go before the Grammys, music-lovers across the globe are getting anxious with excitement.

Last-minute performers are being announced left, right and centre, with many fans still crossing their fingers to see or hear some of their favourite musicians.

Fortunately for K-Pop fans, the world-renowned boy band, BTS — according to Variety — are set to present an award at this year’s Grammy Awards Ceremony.

Fittingly, BTS’ third Korean-spoken studio album, Love Yourself: Tear was nominated for a Grammy this year.

Technically this is BTS’ first shot at a Grammy Award. However, unfortunately for the boys, the nod was received for ‘Best Recording Package,’ which means the award would go to their art director, Doohee Lee.

The nomination is a credit to the original packaging and unique aesthetic used on physical versions of the critically-acclaimed album.

Here are the ‘Best Recording Package’ nominees

Be The Cowboy — Mitski

Love Yourself: Tear — BTS

Masseduction — St. Vincent

The Offering — The Chairman

Well Kept Thing — Foxhole

As of this writing, it is unclear which award BTS will present. They are not currently scheduled to perform at the event either.

The 2019 Grammy nominations were announced in early December, and Malone, Lady Gaga and Cardi B took the lead with the most nods. The nominee list is available here.

Chart-toppers Drake and Shawn Mendes made Canadians proud by also picking up multiple nominations for this year’s Grammy Awards.

Alicia Keys is set to be this year’s Master of Ceremonies.

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. ET.

Here is the current list of performers

Red Hot Chili Peppers & Post Malone

Miley Cyrus

Diana Ross

Cardi B

Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello

Ricky Martin

Janelle Monáe

Brandi Carlile

Kacey Musgraves

H.E.R.

Maren Morris

Dan + Shay

Little Big Town

Exclusive Grammys after-party lineup

TLC

En Vogue

Kurt Elling

DJ Michelle Pesce

