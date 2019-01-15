Alicia Keys to host this year’s Grammy Awards

This Girl is on Fire.
Alicia Keys announced on Tuesday morning that she will be hosting the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.
The 37-year-old R&B icon revealed the news on her personal YouTube channel. She posted a nine-minute video which hilariously documents the initial offer, the following excitement, build-up and the hilarious reactions from her mother, husband Swiss Beatz, and of course their adorable kids.
Throughout a career spanning two decades, Keys has won 15 Grammy Awards. The 2019 show will be her first year as the master of ceremonies at the Grammys.
In the video, Keys expressed her gratitude and genuine excitement to host the ceremony. “I’m so excited to be the master of ceremonies and celebrate the creativity, power and, magic of it all,” she said. “I’m especially excited for all the incredible women nominated this year.”
“I know what it feels like to be on that stage,” she said. “I’m going to bring that vibe and energy. It’s going up on February 10!”
Fans of Keys and her music were ecstatic upon hearing the news.
A wave of congratulatory messages flooded Twitter along with #Grammys.
The 2019 Grammy nominations were announced in early December, and Post Malone, Lady Gaga and Cardi B took the lead with the most nominations.
Chart-toppers Drake and Shawn Mendes made Canadians proud by also picking up multiple nominations at this year’s Grammy Awards.
The Toronto rapper pulled in seven nominations, including nods in the album, record and song of the year categories, while Mendes scored his own two nominations: one for song of the year and another for best pop vocal album.
The 2019 Grammy nominee list is available here.
The 61st Annual Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. ET.
