Entertainment
January 15, 2019 11:01 am

Alicia Keys to host this year’s Grammy Awards

By National Online Journalist, Music  Global News

Alicia Keys reveals she'll be hosting the 61st Annual Grammy Awards to her mother, husband and kids in personal vlog-style YouTube video.

A A

This Girl is on Fire.

Alicia Keys announced on Tuesday morning that she will be hosting the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.

The 37-year-old R&B icon revealed the news on her personal YouTube channel. She posted a nine-minute video which hilariously documents the initial offer, the following excitement, build-up and the hilarious reactions from her mother, husband Swiss Beatz, and of course their adorable kids.

Throughout a career spanning two decades, Keys has won 15 Grammy Awards. The 2019 show will be her first year as the master of ceremonies at the Grammys.

Swizz Beatz (L) and Alicia Keys pose at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018 in New York City.

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

READ MORE: Grammy nominations 2019: Drake, Cardi B and Lady Gaga lead the pack

In the video, Keys expressed her gratitude and genuine excitement to host the ceremony. “I’m so excited to be the master of ceremonies and celebrate the creativity, power and, magic of it all,” she said. “I’m especially excited for all the incredible women nominated this year.”

“I know what it feels like to be on that stage,” she said. “I’m going to bring that vibe and energy. It’s going up on February 10!”

Alicia Keys attends Billboard’s 13th Annual Women In Music Event at Pier 36 on Dec. 6, 2018, in New York City.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

READ MORE: Alicia Keys and Canadian indigenous rights activists share Amnesty International prize

Fans of Keys and her music were ecstatic upon hearing the news.

A wave of congratulatory messages flooded Twitter along with #Grammys.

Story continues below

The 2019 Grammy nominations were announced in early December, and Post MaloneLady Gaga and Cardi B took the lead with the most nominations.

Chart-toppers Drake and Shawn Mendes made Canadians proud by also picking up multiple nominations at this year’s Grammy Awards.

The Toronto rapper pulled in seven nominations, including nods in the album, record and song of the year categories, while Mendes scored his own two nominations: one for song of the year and another for best pop vocal album.

Alicia Keys speaks onstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018, in New York City.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

READ MORE: 2019 Grammys might be ‘year of the women’ as female voices dominate nominations

The 2019 Grammy nominee list is available here.

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. ET.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
61st Annual Grammy Awards
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys Grammys
Grammy Awards
grammy nominees
Grammys
Grammys 2019
Is Alicia Keys hosting the Grammys
Recording Academy Grammy Awards
Swiss Beatz
when is the grammys
Who is hosting the Grammys

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.