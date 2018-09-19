Korean boy band BTS-mania invades Hamilton and police take notice

A wildly popular boy band has attracted a large crowd outside FirstOntario Centre.

The crowd has also caught the attention of Hamilton police.

Hey #HamOnt, regarding the pre-concert line-up outside @FirstONT_Centre. HPS & on-site security are working together to monitor the crowd. The line-up will be permitted as long as its conducted in an orderly fashion & does not interfere with pedestrian & vehicular traffic. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 19, 2018

The South Korean boy band BTS will play to a sold-out audience at FirstOntario Centre on Thursday night.

READ MORE: K-Pop phenomenon BTS rises to the top of the North American charts

According to StubHub, the seven-member K-pop group is the top-selling fall concert act in Ontario this year.

They’re so popular, not only did all three of their concerts in the city sell out in minutes, dozens of supporters began lining up outside the downtown arena on Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Who Is BTS?

Hamilton police and on-site security were called to monitor the crowd.

Police say the line-up will be allowed as long as nobody interferes with pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

BTS Drop ‘Love Yourself: Tear’

BTS is also slated to play FirstOntario Centre on Saturday and Sunday.