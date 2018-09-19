Korean boy band BTS-mania invades Hamilton and police take notice
A wildly popular boy band has attracted a large crowd outside FirstOntario Centre.
The crowd has also caught the attention of Hamilton police.
The South Korean boy band BTS will play to a sold-out audience at FirstOntario Centre on Thursday night.
According to StubHub, the seven-member K-pop group is the top-selling fall concert act in Ontario this year.
They’re so popular, not only did all three of their concerts in the city sell out in minutes, dozens of supporters began lining up outside the downtown arena on Wednesday afternoon.
Hamilton police and on-site security were called to monitor the crowd.
Police say the line-up will be allowed as long as nobody interferes with pedestrian and vehicular traffic.
BTS is also slated to play FirstOntario Centre on Saturday and Sunday.
