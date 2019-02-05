B.C. needs to do more to reduce waste: Vancity credit union study

A new by Vancouver City Savings Credit Union says British Columbians need to be doing more to reduce their waste.

According to the Vancity study, every person in Metro Vancouver throws out around 1,400 kilograms of waste per year.

That’s about the weight equivalent of a car.

And out of all the municipalities, Delta is the worst.

Morgan Bealle with Vancity doesn’t know why.

“I don’t know what’s going on there,” Bealle says. “I can’t say for certain what it is that’s causing one municipality to be stronger than another in the way that it wastes.”

Lions Bay produces the least amount.

The study says most of the garbage comes from construction sites, but one third comes from residential homes.

“But our report isn’t about pointing fingers, it’s about trying to get a handle on the situation so we can make improvements,” Bealle says.

It’s not all bad, as B.C. produces the least amount of waste of all other provinces, except for Nova Scotia.