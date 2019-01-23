Overnight snow delays curbside collection in South Okanagan

Curbside collection of garbage and recycling in the South Okanagan has been delayed because of overnight snow, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen said on Wednesday.

The regional district said due to heavy snow, there will be no curbside collection of garbage or recycling in Electoral Area ‘D’ (Okanagan Falls), Electoral Area ‘I’ (Kaleden), Penticton or Summerland.

“Today, residents should bring in all carts, bags or cans to allow for snow removal,” said the regional district.

According to the regional district, residents in Penticton and Summerland, with Wednesday collection, should place out their carts for collection on Thursday. Residents with Thursday or Friday collection days are advised to place out their carts on their normal day of collection, but that collection could occur a day late in most areas.

Also, the regional district said rural curbside collection of garbage and recycling will be pushed back one day for this week.

Thursday, January 24 collection – Electoral Area ‘D’ (Okanagan Falls), ‘I’ (Kaleden)

Friday, January 25 collection – Electoral Area ‘E’ (Naramata), ‘F’ (West Bench and Red Wing) and Carmi

Saturday, January 26 collection – Village of Keremeos, Electoral Area ‘B’ (Cawston) and ‘G’ (Olalla and Hedley)

Town of Oliver residents with Friday collection will have their collection on Saturday, January 26.