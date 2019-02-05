Freezing rain bringing dicey road conditions and rising water levels to London

There’s a lengthy spell of freezing rain in the forecast for London and the surrounding area, according to a warning from Environment Canada.

The weather agency says there’s a slim chance of freezing drizzle Tuesday morning, but the warning applies to a prolonged period of freezing precipitation that’ll start Tuesday night and continue throughout much of Wednesday.

Environment Canada meteorologist Ryan Rozinski says an unusual temperature change will bring a high of zero later in the afternoon and evening, turning freezing rain to straight rain. Temperatures will hover around the freezing mark overnight, with a low of 1 C.

READ MORE: Cleanup underway at Waltzing Weasel as water levels continue to drop throughout London

Road conditions Wednesday morning could be dicey. Untreated surfaces across the region will be icy and slippery, and driver are encouraged to drive according to those conditions.

Environment Canada says ice build up may also cause tree branches to break and fall.

All the precipitation has prompted a public reminder from the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) about rising levels in lakes, streams, and rivers.

READ MORE: $18.7M federal investment to help keep London basements dry, improve Thames River health

“Stay off of any water bodies,” said spokesperson Eleanor Heagy. “If there’s any ice still, it’s going to be really weakened with all the warmth that we’ve had.”

Despite two to 10 mm of rain over the weekend and more in the forecast in coming days, the UTRCA doesn’t expect significant flooding, although there may be some river and stream spill over in low lying areas.

Officials measured 20-40 mm of water in the existing snow pack last week, which is below normal for this time of year. They say most of the snow cover will disappear Tuesday.

The UTRCA says its flood control reservoirs at Fanshawe, Wildwood, and Pittock Conservation areas are being used to reduce downstream flooding.

Periods of rain will continue on Thursday, as temperatures hit 5 C before tapering back down to below freezing daytime highs.