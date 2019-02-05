Fresh Radio surprises Peterborough Petes super-fan Iain Norrie

Petes devotee Iain Norrie never misses a game. Norrie has been a Peterborough Petes fan for as long as he can remember and always volunteers at every game and most every practice.

“Iain’s been with the team so long, and he’s just a great attribute as he comes in on game day. He’s got a big smile, he’s excited that it’s game day, and he’s excited about the game and he brings hope,” said Peterborough Petes head coach, Brian Miller.

You can find Norrie on the bench filling up water bottles and cheering on the maroon and white. Miller says Iain’s attitude is electric. Every game he believes the team is going to win.

“His main job is to take care of the water, make sure the water’s filled, and he has some other odd jobs that he helps us with too on game night,” Miller said.

“I do water bottles, clean, helping them out and all that,” Norrie said.

However, Iain also says he’s the biggest KISS fan ever. A few years ago when Norrie was invited to tour the Fresh Radio studios in Peterborough, a signed poster of the legendary rock band at Fresh Radio studios caught his eye. Since then, he hasn’t stopped asking Fresh Radio host, Pete Dalliday for it.

So on Monday, Dalliday invited Norrie back into the studios and decided to surprise him.

“Guess what? We’re moving, as you can see. We’re heading out of here, and that’s not coming with us. We don’t have room. So Biggie gets it, today is the day!” Dalliday said.

Both The Wolf and Fresh Radio studios on King Street are set to move into the Global Peterborough building on Monaghan Road in the near future.

Dalliday said that when radio station staff learned of the movie, they realized they had to give Norrie the poster.

“He’s been asking for it for a long time and I wanted to make sure that he got it,” Dalliday said. “Everyone here was on board with it and thought it was a great idea, and, to see the smile on his face is definitely worth it.”

Norrie says the poster is going up in his apartment.