3 men charged in alleged hit-and-run pursuit that left 12-year-old boy with serious injuries

Three men have now been charged in a hit-and-run incident in 2017, that left a 12-year-old boy with serious injuries.

The boy was riding his bicycle in the intersection of 204 Street and 40 Avenue on Oct. 3, 2017, when he was hit.

David Alfredo Batista, 54, from Langley, has now been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm and failing to remain at the scene of an accident. Batista is alleged to have been driving a Mazda Tribute and was apprehended by an off-duty police officer as he allegedly ran from the collision.

Langley RCMP said the collision appears to have been the result of a car chase that occurred after someone allegedly stole a set of tools from a construction site.

Police said the vehicles drove at high speeds down 40th Avenue, blowing a stop sign at 204 Street where one of them hit the 12-year-old riding a bike.

Brandon Michael Hoolsema, 29, has also been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm. Brady Marcus Hoolsema, 24, has been charged with dangerous driving.

Langley RCMP said Monday the multifaceted investigation revealed two vehicles were involved in pursuit of the Mazda. It is alleged Hoolsema drove a Ford pickup that collided with the Mazda and Brady was driving his own pickup truck.

There was a second person apprehended from the Tribute but they have not been charged with anything at this time.

Police say the cyclist who was struck has required several surgeries and still has a long road to recovery.

WATCH: (Aired Oct. 4, 2017) Police say an alleged theft from a construction site led to a reckless chase that left a 12-year-old boy in hospital in serious condition. John Hua explains what happened.