Florence + the Machine announces North American tour, 2 Canadian dates

Florence + the Machine have just revealed plans for their upcoming North American mini-tour.

The 17-date trek will see the English rockers through a number of American cities between May 10 and June 9, kicking off in Mayer, Ariz.

Before the grand finale in Miami, the Florence Welch-led band will stop off in Canada for two exclusive performances in both Toronto and Montreal.

The tour was planned to promote the latest Florence + the Machine album, the critically-acclaimed High as Hope (2018).

Welch, 32, made the big reveal on Twitter on Monday morning.

The singer revealed that they will invite a number of supporting acts on the road for specific shows, including Christine and the Queens, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Perfume Genius.

Blood Orange will be the main opening act for each Canadian show.

USA + CA. HIGH AS HOPE TOUR 2019

Tickets go on sale Fri Feb 8, 11am local time at https://t.co/iQr3cNT6RM

With special guests @QueensChristine, @devhynes, @perfumegenius and @NRateliff supporting on select dates of the tour.

Go to https://t.co/mcaVSiD4MG for more information. pic.twitter.com/GbWWKET5at — florence welch (@flo_tweet) February 4, 2019

Florence + the Machine dropped two brand new tracks earlier this month, entitled Haunted House and Moderation.

They’re the first tasters of new music from the group since High as Hope was released. It’s expected that they are already working on a follow-up album set for later this year.

Tickets go on sale for the general public this Friday (Feb. 8) at 10 a.m. ET. American Express presale begins on Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. Additional tour dates and ticket details can be found on the official Florence + the Machine website.

** Canadian dates are bolded **

May 10 — Mayer, Ariz. @ Form Arcosanti Festival

May 12 — Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl §

May 13 — Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl §

May 15 — Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion *

May 17 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena *

May 20 — Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

May 23 — Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion †

May 24 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre †

May 26 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage †

May 28 — Montreal, Que. @ Centre Bell †

May 30 — Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center †

June 1 — New York, N.Y. @ Governors Ball Music Festival

June 3 — Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion †

June 5 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park ‡

June 6 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ‡

June 8 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center ‡

June 9 — Miami, Fla. @ American Airlines Arena ‡

* w/ Christine and the Queens

† w/ Blood Orange

‡ w/ Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

§ w/ Perfume Genius

