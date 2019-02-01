Alessia Cara announces 12-date Canadian tour

Brampton-born pop star Alessia Cara, has just revealed her plans for an extensive Canadian tour this spring.

The 22-year-old will kick off the tour in the nation’s capital on May 11. From Ottawa, Cara will go east to Quebec, for a quick show before making her way over to the West Coast.

On the way, Cara will stop by in Regina. The tour is scheduled to conclude on May 27 at Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

The Scar to Your Beautiful singer is taking her latest album The Pains of Growing (2018), on the road for the first time since its release last November.

READ MORE: Alessia Cara takes a stand against online bullying and ‘Stan culture’

“Hi, hi, excited I can finally start to tell you the dates, little by little,” the singer wrote on Twitter.

COMING TO CANADA 🇨🇦 (pretend you didn’t see the other one alright sick) pic.twitter.com/lWFqEa6FKV — ac (@alessiacara) January 31, 2019

“Coming to Canada,” she wrote along with the upcoming string of dates.

One fan joked with her saying, “You love saying that as if you don’t live in Canada.”

“I know, I should say coming home,” Cara replied.

I know I should say COMING HOME

🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 https://t.co/vTut60I9yh — ac (@alessiacara) January 31, 2019

“You’re gonna be seeing a lot of me this year,” she added. “More info soon.”

Sounds like Cara has plenty in store for her fans this year, so look out.

Before embarking on the 12-date trek, Cara will appear at the Annual Juno Awards in London this March. She was nominated for three individual awards this year, including the ‘Juno Fan Choice Award.’

READ MORE: Grammy winner Alessia Cara announces tour stop in Regina

Presale tickets are now available for all shows (except Thunder Bay) with the code “tpogtour” — Thunder Bay ticket sales begin on Feb. 8.

General public sales begin next Thursday (Feb. 7) at 10 a.m. ET.

Additional details are available on the official Alessia Cara website.

‘The Pains of Growing’ Canadian tour dates

May 11 — Ottawa, Ont. @ National Arts Centre

May 12 — Hamilton, Ont. @ FirstOntario Concert Hall

May 13 — Kitchener, Ont. @ Centre in the Square

May 15 — Windsor, Ont. @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

May 16 — Montreal, Que. @ Salle Wilfrid Pelletier @ Place Des Arts

May 17 — Toronto, Ont. @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

May 19 — Thunder Bay, Ont. @ The Community Auditorium

May 20 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Burton Cummings Theatre

May 21 — Regina, Sask. @ Conexus Theatre

May 22 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

May 25 — Calgary, Alta. @ Grey Eagle Events Centre

May 27 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis