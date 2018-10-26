Alessia Cara unveils sophomore album details, ‘The Pains of Growing’

Up-and-coming Canadian pop sensation Alessia Cara revealed details of her highly-anticipated second album on Wednesday night.

She unveiled the album art, tracklisting and release date for The Pains of Growing via Twitter. The 22-year old has been teasing her sophomore effort since its first single, Growing Pains, dropped back in June. Since then she released two further singles, A Little More and Trust My Lonely.

Cara released her debut album, Know-It-All, in 2015. She has made the Canadian and U.S. Billboard charts several times now and is a four-time Grammy nominee. In 2018 the Brampton, Ont., native won her first award — a Grammy biggie — for Best New Artist.

In an interview with Billboard, she gave insight on the process of writing her 15-track album.

“In terms of lyrics, this is a lot more introspective for me, conceptually. [It’s] a lot more personal than anything I’ve put out before.” She added, “I wanted to make the album title feel like it’s a story, like you’re about to read a book about someone. It feels more like a full album, it’s more impactful.”

She described the sonic elements simply as, “A little bit more mature, and a little bit more cohesive. “

Cara got intimate with her fans over Twitter for a short Q&A session following the big announcement.

She admitted that close to 20 complete songs were discarded during the studio sessions, and that even though she felt like she was obligated to write another album, that it was actually therapeutic for her.

She revealed that she wrote all of the songs and that while she was happy not to collaborate with anyone, she’d love to work with American hip-hop star, Anderson .Paak in the future.

Cara promised to return to answer the rest of her fans’ burning questions at a later date. “Ok guys my thumbs hurt, I’m gonna go, but maybe we’ll do another [Q&A] when the pre-order comes or something. Thank you for your questions & see you again. Can’t wait.”

In September, the CFL confirmed that Cara will be headlining the Freedom Mobile Halftime Show at the 2018 Grey Cup in Edmonton.

The 106th Grey Cup presented by Shaw is scheduled for Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. ET.

The Pains of Growing will be released through Def Jam on Nov. 30. You can pre-save the album digitally or pre-order for a physical copy on the official Alessia Cara website.

Tracklisting is as follows:

1. Growing Pains

2. Not Today

3. I Don’t Want to

4. 7 Days

5. Trust My Lonely

6. Whenever I Live

7. All We Know

8. A Little More

9. Comfortable

10. Nintendo Game

11. Out of Love

12. Girl Next Door

13. My Kind

14. Easier Said

15. Growing Pains (Reprise)

