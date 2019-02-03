New detour possible with no end in sight for Hwy. 97 closure in B.C.

By midday on Sunday, Highway 97 had been closed in both directions for more than 24 hours due to rockslides.

There is no word on when the road, which serves as the main artery connecting Kelowna to the south Okanagan, might reopen.

British Columbia’s transportation ministry said it is working to get the road open as soon as it is safe, however there is no estimate for a reopening time as the slide site continues to move.

The lengthy closure of the major Okanagan highway is causing significant headaches for drivers, with some forced to cancel plans and others getting stranded in failed attempts to find a shorter route around the closure.

However, provincial transportation officials said midday Sunday that if the closure is extended, they will put a forest service road detour in place for light vehicles.

If officials go ahead with a detour, an update on that alternative route is expected later Sunday afternoon.

Crews are blasting large rocks and continuing to build a route to allow machinery to safely get up to the rock cut slope. #BCHWY97 remains closed. Check Drive up for updates and alternate routes.

Unless another route is set up, police are urging drivers to use a lengthy highway detour suggested by Drive BC, which is to take the Okanagan Connector, Highway 97C, to Highway 5A and then turn onto Highway 3 at Princeton and then take Highway 3A after several drivers became stranded trying to find their own detours on Saturday.

With the suggested detour, motorists must drive around 490 kilometres over six hours to get from Kelowna to Penticton. When Highway 97 is open, it typically takes less than an hour to drive the 63 kilometres between the two cities.

The rockslides on that stretch of Highway 97 started on Thursday night, when the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said 400 cubic metres of large rock and debris came down onto the highway between Summerland and Peachland, partially blocking the road.

Then, Saturday morning, two more rockslides occurred.

A rockslide partially covered the highway near Summerland at 5:30 a.m. The highway was still open to traffic, with one lane operating in each direction.

But two hours later, at 7:45 a.m., a second slide occurred, this time blocking all four lanes and completely closing the highway.

Luckily, right before the second slide occurred, single-lane alternating traffic had been stopped to let crew vehicles pass through.

The province said they had hoped to have the road reopened by Sunday morning, but maintenance crews had to stop work on clearing the road overnight due to “movement” in slide the area.

“People’s safety is our top priority, and the road will remain closed until it is safe for the travelling public,” a Transportation Ministry spokesperson said in an email to Global News.

