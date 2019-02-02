Shooting in South Surrey leaves one person dead
Homicide investigators have been called to Surrey, where one person has died in a shooting.
The Surrey RCMP says officers were called to the 13900-block of 58A Avenue around 7:15 p.m. to reports of shots fired.
They arrived to find an adult victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Attempts to revive the victim failed, police said.
Not long after, police were also called to a vehicle on fire near King George Boulevard and Colebrook Road.
Police say it’s too early to tell if the two events are linked. Police added that early indications suggest this incident is not connected to the hunt for fugitive Daon Glasgow.
Police say the areas surrounding both incidents will be closed off for “a significant amount of time.”
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) will take conduct of the investigation, in partnership with the Surrey RCMP’s major crime section.
