3 detained after shots fired in Surrey, police suspect incident targeted

Surrey RCMP say three people have been detained after shots were fired in the Guildford area Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 14000-block of 115A Ave.

Police say initial reports indicate a dark-coloured SUV was seen driving away from the area with its headlights off.

A similar vehicle was located and the three people were detained.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages, but they believe this incident was targeted.

They are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or seen the dark-coloured SUV fleeing the area to contact police.

