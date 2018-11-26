Homicide team called to Surrey following shooting

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called to Surrey following a shooting.

Surrey RCMP confirm they are on scene in the 14600-block of Southview Drive.

When they arrived at 11:46 a.m., police said they found an adult victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite attempts to revive the person, the victim succumbed to their injuries.

Police are not giving any further details about the victim at this time.

Police have cordoned off the surrounding region.

There are no further details at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or contact them by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

On Nov. 9, a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Surrey at 142 Street and 70A Avenue just before 1:30 a.m.

On Nov. 12, Surrey RCMP were called to the 8000-block of 153A Street and found evidence suggesting that shots had been fired in the area.

Initial information suggests the shooting occurred between two vehicles that fled the area.

— with files from Simon Little and Jon Azpiri