Vancouver homicide victim identified as 87-year-old Elizabeth Poulin

The elderly woman killed in Vancouver’s 15th homicide of the year has been identified as 87-year-old Elizabeth Poulin.

Her body was found in her East Vancouver apartment Saturday morning.

Police were called to the unit in a complex near Kingsway and Kerr Street around 8 a.m. on Saturday.

A family friend says a neighbour called the woman’s daughter after she heard a scream early Saturday morning.

“The daughter found her [Saturday] morning,” said Lori Hussey. “[She] got the message in the morning and came here and found the walker on her on her bed, [she] went, ‘Mom, mom,’ tried to wake her.”

Vancouver police investigators have been working around the clock to determine what led to Poulin’s death and identify a suspect.

“This investigation is a top priority for the police. Based on the information collected so far, investigators do not believe that the public is at risk,” Sgt. Jason Robillard of the Vancouver police said in a release.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area of Kingsway Avenue and Kerr Street from Friday evening to Saturday morning is asked to call detectives at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.