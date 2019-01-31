Calgary man wins $1 million from December lottery ticket

A Calgary man is celebrating a $1-million win from a December Lotto Max ticket.

Alan Facey purchased several tickets at a Shoppers Drug Mart on 17 Avenue S.W. and woke up to find he had won one of the 42 Maxmillions draws from Dec. 7.

“One ticket won a free play, another won $20; when I scanned this ticket I had to do a double-take,” he said in a Wednesday news release.

“I saw all of these zeroes — I had to check the ticket again and again.”

Facey hasn’t made too many plans for his winnings, but said he is looking forward to paying off his bills.

“Honestly, my life is really good right now,” he said. “Winning the lottery is really just the icing on the cake.”