Niagara Falls assault leaves man with life-threatening injuries: police
A 52-year-old man remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries after an assault in Niagara Falls, police say.
On Tuesday night, Niagara Regional Police say they found the man in Higgins Street and Gainsborough Avenue. According to police, he had been assaulted with a weapon.
Police say a 17-year-old boy, known to the victim, had fled the scene.
The teen was later located and charged with aggravated assault.
