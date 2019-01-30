Armed robbery at jewelry store in St. Catharines
Two suspects are wanted by police after a jewelry store robbery in St. Catharines.
READ MORE: SIU investigating sudden death in St. Catharines
On Monday morning, Niagara Regional Police say two men entered a jewelry store at Fairview Mall on Geneva Street, where they brandished a hammer and broke a locked glass cabinet.
Then police say the two suspects fled on foot after getting into an altercation with two people inside the store.
READ MORE: Charges laid in historic sex abuse case in St. Catharines
The first suspect is black, five feet nine inches to six feet tall, between 160 and 180 pounds, and has a slim build and dark puffy hair. He was possibly wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans.
The second suspect is white, approximately 18-25 years of age, five feet nine inches to six feet tall, between 160 and 180 pounds, and has a slim build and blonde hair.
Police had no word on what, if anything, was stolen. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-688-4111, dial option 3, badge 9531.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.