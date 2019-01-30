Armed robbery at jewelry store in St. Catharines

Two suspects are wanted by police after a jewelry store robbery in St. Catharines.

On Monday morning, Niagara Regional Police say two men entered a jewelry store at Fairview Mall on Geneva Street, where they brandished a hammer and broke a locked glass cabinet.

Then police say the two suspects fled on foot after getting into an altercation with two people inside the store.

The first suspect is black, five feet nine inches to six feet tall, between 160 and 180 pounds, and has a slim build and dark puffy hair. He was possibly wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans.

The second suspect is white, approximately 18-25 years of age, five feet nine inches to six feet tall, between 160 and 180 pounds, and has a slim build and blonde hair.

Police had no word on what, if anything, was stolen. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-688-4111, dial option 3, badge 9531.

Media Release: Robbery – Robbery – St. Catharines Jewelry Store – https://t.co/PBM9nZ5xMK — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) January 29, 2019