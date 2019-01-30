Teen arrested following robbery at Springhill service station

A 17-year-old boy is facing robbery charges after a service station in Springhill, N.S., was held up over the weekend.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the robbery along Highway 2 happened on Saturday just before 2:30 p.m.

Police say a person entered the service station, approached the clerk and demanded she open the till.

“After the clerk refused, the man attempted to open the till himself,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

“He was holding a knife with an approximately six-inch serrated blade.”

READ MORE: RCMP search for suspect after alleged armed robbery in Springhill, N.S.

Police added that there was a brief altercation between the suspect and the clerk, before he fled with an unknown amount of cash in the passenger seat of a newer model black Toyota Corolla.

The teen was arrested on Tuesday at a store in Amherst, then officers searched a nearby apartment and recovered items believed to be related to the robbery.

He faces charges of robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and wearing a disguise during the commission of an offence.