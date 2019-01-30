Nanaimo byelection: B.C. awaits results in high-stakes vote

The province will be watching Nanaimo on Wednesday night for an important byelection that could change B.C.’s political landscape.

Candidates made last-ditch efforts on Tuesday to attract votes in the four-person race between NDP candidate Sheila Malcolmson, Tony Harris of the B.C. Liberals, Green Party candidate Michele Nay and Justin Greenwood of the Conservatives.

Stakes are high as a Liberal win would give the party 43 seats in the legislature, tying it with the 43 seats held by the NDP and Greens.

Nanaimo traditionally votes NDP, but the Liberals’ Harris has deep family roots in the Vancouver Island city and has been campaigning to bring economic development and infrastructure to the often neglected community.

Former New Democrat MP Malcolmson resigned her federal seat last year to run in the provincial byelection, saying she wants to ensure the policies of the former B.C. Liberal government do not return because they increased homelessness and the cost of housing in the city.

Green candidate Ney, the daughter of longtime Nanaimo Mayor Frank Ney, says she wants to help the city become a clean economy powerhouse.

Nanaimo has already seen a high number of ballots cast. Over six days of advance polling, 9,322 votes were cast out of 45,359 registered voters.

Considering that voter turnout is traditionally lower in byelections, the early turnout numbers could make up a good chunk of the votes cast.

If you wish to vote, you must live in the Nanaimo electoral district, be a Canada citizen aged 18 years or older on Jan. 30, 2019, and a resident of B.C. since July 29, 2018.

If you haven’t registered to vote, you can do so at any polling station on Wednesday.

Polls opened at 8 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.

Global News will have up-to-the-minute results starting at 8 p.m. on BC1. The special broadcast will be streamed live on Facebook and on globalnews.ca.

During the first hour of the Facebook live stream, Global News reporter Richard Zussman will answer your questions during a live Q&A.

— With files from Richard Zussman and The Canadian Press