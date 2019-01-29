Okanagan College to increase tuition fees

Citing a need to keep pace with inflation, Okanagan College announced on Tuesday that it will be raising its tuition fees.

The post-secondary institution said in accordance with provincial policy that limits increases, its board of governors has approved a two per cent increase for domestic students in the coming school year.

Adult basic education courses and English as a second language courses remain tuition free for domestic students.

WATCH BELOW: (Aired Sept. 8, 2018) Money 123: Why do university tuition fees keep going up?

“The increase in tuition is one way we have to keep pace with the impact of inflation on our budget and support existing and additional services,” Okanagan College board chair Chris Derickson said in a press release.

According to Okanagan College, for a Canadian student taking a full semester of five university arts lectures, the increase will add $34.10, increasing the semester’s tuition to $1,738.83.

Okanagan College said its budget will be finalized in the coming months.

“The Okanagan College Students’ Union has articulated some ways that we might consider using the additional tuition revenue to provide improved services,” said Derickson, “and administration is looking closely at how the college can address those.”