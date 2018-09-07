Post-secondary tuition fees in Canada see largest jump in Manitoba

In 2018, Manitoba saw the biggest jump in tuition fees out of all the provinces.

According to Statistics Canada’s latest report, the national average for tuition is $6,838 annually for full time undergraduate programs, up 3.3 per cent from the 2017/2018 school year.

Manitoba’s increase was well above the national average at 6.5 per cent, higher than any other province. This is partly due to budget cuts in the latest provincial budget.

While those figures are for Canadian students, as an international student, tuition fees average out at $27,159, a 6.3 per cent jump from the previous year.

Dentistry is the most expensive field in Canada, with average yearly tuition at $23,474. Medicine is a distant second at $14,780, while law comes in third, costing $13,332 annually. Those numbers don’t include books, supplies and additional fees, which can add hundreds of dollars.

However, the cost of post-secondary education is rising faster than inflation and income levels. Between 2006 and 2016, tuition in Canada skyrocketed by 40 per cent.