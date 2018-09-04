New Brunswick election turns to tuition fees and use of public funds

New Brunswick Liberals are promising to enhance their free tuition program if re-elected in this month’s provincial election, while the Green Party is promising to end the use of public money for loans, grants and payroll rebates for wealth corporations.

Liberal leader Brian Gallant says they would raise the income threshold for free tuition to $70,000 from $60,000, and thereafter index it to inflation.

It would mean that students whose family income is $70,000 or less would be eligible for free tuition at any publicly funded university or college in New Brunswick.

Last year, the Liberal government also introduced a sliding scale for middle-income families who earn more than the threshold – providing some tuition relief – based on their income and number of children.

Gallant says last year alone, 6,319 students benefited from free tuition, while 1,425 benefited from tuition relief under the middle class program.

David Coon, New Brunswick’s Green leader, says the party’s economic development strategy would redirect that money to local enterprises.

He says they would create a small business loan guarantee program to support start-ups and expansions of existing businesses.

Speaking in Saint John, Coon said a Green government would develop an import substitution strategy that would increase the local production of essential goods and services.

He says a 10 percent shift in consumer spending on imported goods and services to New Brunswick-made products would create 14,000 jobs and add $1.8 billion to the provincial economy each year.

Coon says he would consolidate the various economic development agencies into a Department of Community and Rural Development.

The provincial election is Sept. 24.