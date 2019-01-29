Four Winnipeggers busted for three days of stolen-car mayhem

Four people are in custody facing more than 100 charges between them after three days of mayhem earlier this month.

Police said the investigations centred around a pair of stolen vehicles.

The first vehicle was stolen from Weatherstone Place sometime between Jan. 19-22.

The second vehicle, a truck, was swiped Jan. 22 from a home in the 900 block of Kildonan Drive.

Police said the Kildonan Drive residence was broken into the day before, and several things were stolen, including the keys to the truck.

Later on Jan. 22, the stolen truck was driven to a house on River Point Drive, where suspects made an aborted attempt to break in.

The truck was then driven to a Featherstone Way home, where suspects repeatedly punched a man in a detached garage before fleeing.

On Jan. 23, the first stolen vehicle was driven to a house in Oak Bluff, where suspects tried to force open the front door before being scared off.

The stolen vehicle was later found in the first 100 block of Morrow Avenue.

Police raided a residence on that block and found stolen electronics, jewelry, two prohibited rifles, four non-restricted rifles, and ammunition.

The four suspects face well over 100 charges between them, ranging from firearms offences to possessing the proceeds of crime to vehicle theft.

Michael Tyler John Boubard, 26, faces the heftiest number of charges, with a whopping 30 counts of firearm and ammo possession alone, plus dozens of other offences.

Boubard is joined by James Timothy Pottinger, 25; Ryan John Monias, 27; and Ashley Diane Mary Fall, 29.

