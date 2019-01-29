6 drivers arrested over alleged impaired driving in 8 days: Nova Scotia RCMP
Nova Scotia RCMP say they’ve arrested six drivers for allegedly driving while impaired over the course of eight days.
The arrests have all been carried out by the RCMP’s Northeast Traffic Services, which covers Antigonish, Pictou and Guysborough counties.
Police say all of the arrests were in connection to incidents that occurred during the day, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Of the six drivers arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, RCMP say five of them were driving under the influence of drugs:
- On Jan. 19 at 11 p.m., in Pleasant Valley, N.S., a 61-year-old man from Pictou, N.S., was arrested for drug-impaired driving.
- On Jan. 23 at 12 p.m., in Kemptown, N.S., a 49-year-old man from Port Hood, N.S., was arrested for alcohol-impaired driving.
- On Jan. 24 at 1:45 p.m., in Antigonish, N.S., a 38-year-old woman from Antigonish County was arrested for drug-impaired driving.
- On Jan. 26 at 9:04 a.m., in Sutherland’s River, N.S., a 60-year-old man from Pictou County was arrested for drug-impaired driving.
- On Jan. 26 at 2:07 p.m., in Lyons Brook, N.S., a 54-year-old man from Pictou County was arrested for drug-impaired driving.
- On Jan. 27 at 11:40 a.m., in Chance Harbour, N.S., a 26-year-old man from Pictou County was arrested for drug-impaired driving.
The RCMP say the drivers were identified through traffic stops, check stops and 911 calls from the public.
“Impaired driving is a serious risk to all users of our roads,” the RCMP said in a release.
“If another driver’s behaviour causes you concern, contact the police and a patrol will be made.”
