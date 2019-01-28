Crime
January 28, 2019 4:38 pm

Bail hearing delayed for youth facing terrorism-related charges in Kingston

By Staff The Canadian Press

Archive footage from Jan. 25: RCMP charged one youth with terrorism-related offences Friday morning in relation to raids at two Kingston, Ont., residences.

A youth facing terrorism charges in Kingston, Ont., will be back in court next week, after his lawyer has had more time to study his case.

The RCMP charged the youth last week, saying he tried to persuade someone to plant a bomb.

He is charged with knowingly facilitating a terrorist activity and with counselling someone to use an explosive or other lethal device to cause death or serious bodily injury.

The police, who began investigating in December following a tip from the FBI, say no actual device was ever planted.

Police say a potentially explosive substance was found during a search, removed and blown up to neutralize it.

The case will next come before a judge Feb. 4, when a date is to be set for a full bail hearing.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

