Humboldt Broncos team bus hit semi running stop sign

The Humboldt Broncos team bus slammed into a semi-truck hauling peat moss at a rural intersection in eastern Saskatchewan on April 6, 2018, after the semi driver ran a stop sign.

The admission was part of an agreed statement of facts entered in court Monday as the sentencing hearing for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu got underway.

A forensic report stated the Broncos team bus was heading eastbound on Highway 35 at between 96 and 107 km/h when it hit the northbound semi on Highway 335, which was travelling between 86 and 96 km/h.

Fourteen people were killed in the collision and two later died in hospital. Thirteen others were injured, and one person – Morgan Gobeil – remains in the rehabilitation unit of Saskatoon City Hospital.

The report stated there was no way for the bus driver to avoid the collision, and at no time did Sidhu apply his brakes when he ran the stop sign, which was over-sized and four feet in diameter.

Environmental conditions were not a factor in the crash, the report found: the intersection was clearly visible to Sidhu, the sun didn’t interfere with him, and the tree line was inconsequential.

Sidhu, 30, pleaded guilty to 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm early in January.

He faces a maximum sentence of 14 years for each count of dangerous driving causing death and 10 years for dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Seventy-five impact statements have been submitting to court in Melfort; 65 will be read by the victims and their families.

Five days have been set aside for the hearing, which is taking place at the Kerry Vickar Centre to accommodate families, survivors, and media.

Before the hearing started, Tricia Wack, the mother of Stephen Wack, exchanged a few soft words with Sidhu.

Wack wrote an emotional op-ed in September 2018, forgiving Sidhu.

“I can say with conviction that my son Stephen would forgive you,” Wack wrote.

