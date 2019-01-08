Semi driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash due back in court

The semi driver charged in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash is scheduled to be back in court in Melfort, Sask., on Tuesday morning.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu is facing 16 charges of dangerous driving causing death and 13 of dangerous driving causing bodily harm in the April 6, 2018, crash.

Sixteen people, including 10 Bronco players, were killed and 13 injured when the team’s bus and a semi collided at an intersection in eastern Saskatchewan as the team was heading to a playoff game in Nipawin.

READ MORE: Tragic Humboldt Broncos bus crash chosen as Canadian Press’ news story of the year

Sidhu, who is from Calgary, was charged three months after the crash.

He has been out on $1,000 bail since July with a number of conditions. He must stay in his Calgary home under a curfew, is banned from driving, and had to surrender his passport.

Dangerous driving causing death carries a maximum sentence of 14 years, while dangerous driving causing bodily harm has a maximum sentence of 10 years.

WATCH BELOW: Coverage of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, and charges against the semi driver

Sidhu has not yet entered a plea to the charges.

He can opt for the matter to be heard in provincial court going forward, or elect for it to go to a higher court, in which case a preliminary inquiry would be held to determine if there is enough evidence for it to go to trial.

If Sidhu elects to go to a higher court, he can choose whether the matter would be heard by judge alone, or by a judge and jury.

Five previous court appearances have been adjourned, most recently on Dec. 18, 2018.

READ MORE: Father who lost son in Humboldt Broncos crash wants graduated truck training licensing

RCMP have said little about why charges were laid, but have stated the semi was in the intersection at the time of the crash.

Sidhu, who was not injured in the crash, was briefly detained by police but released soon afterwards.

He was driving for Adesh Deol trucking company, and the director of the trucking company, Sukmander Singh, said in April that Sidhu had started working for him about a month before the crash.

Singh is facing eight charges related to non-compliance with federal and provincial safety regulations.

Seven charges are under the federal Motor Vehicle Transport Act: two counts of failing to maintain logs for driver’s hours of service, three counts of failing to monitor the compliance of a driver under safety regulations, and two counts of having more than one daily log for any day.

The eighth charge under the Alberta Traffic Safety Act alleges failure to have or follow a written safety program.

READ MORE: Case of truck company charged in Humboldt Broncos crash adjourned til new year

Alberta Transportation said Adesh Deol Trucking remains suspended.

With files from Ryan Kessler and the Canadian Press.