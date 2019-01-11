Canada
January 11, 2019

This is why many questions remain after Humboldt crash

By

Members of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team are shown in a photo posted to the team Twitter feed, @HumboldtBroncos, on March 24, 2018 after a playoff win over the Melfort Mustangs .Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the driver of a transport truck involved in a deadly crash with the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team's bus, has pleaded guilty to all charges against him.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Twitter-@HumboldtBroncos
On April 6, 2018, the Humboldt Broncos were on their way to a playoff game in Nipawin, Sask., when the team’s bus and a semi collided at an intersection in eastern Saskatchewan. Sixteen people, including 10 players, were killed, while 13 others were injured.

The driver of the semi, Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, pleaded guilty on Jan. 8, 2019, to 29 charges of dangerous driving.

In this episode of the Global News podcast This is Why, we take a look back at the incident and examine what questions still need to be answered.


