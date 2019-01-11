This is why many questions remain after Humboldt crash

On April 6, 2018, the Humboldt Broncos were on their way to a playoff game in Nipawin, Sask., when the team’s bus and a semi collided at an intersection in eastern Saskatchewan. Sixteen people, including 10 players, were killed, while 13 others were injured.

The driver of the semi, Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, pleaded guilty on Jan. 8, 2019, to 29 charges of dangerous driving.

In this episode of the Global News podcast This is Why, we take a look back at the incident and examine what questions still need to be answered.

