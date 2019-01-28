Hamilton road conditions deteriorate due to lake effect snow

The impacts of the latest bout of wintry weather are already being felt in Hamilton.

The Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) says it is experiencing delays of up to 10 minutes on numerous bus routes due to weather and road conditions.

The HSR says passengers are urged to be patient and leave time for travel.

Grimsby / Hamilton is getting hammered by Lake effect snow. QEW at a standstill both directions past Grimsby. There is no snow anywhere past Lincoln Niagara bound. Drive with extreme care!! pic.twitter.com/JaBHRJv4YI — ⚠️Niagara 411 News⚠️ (@Niagara_411) January 28, 2019

Strong winds off Lake Ontario are responsible for a band of lake effect snow that is accumulating Monday morning in Grimsby, Hamilton and Burlington, particularly along the QEW corridor.

Major lake effect snow band which is blasting the western shore communities clearly visible across Lake Ontario from downtown Toronto this morning #onstorm #onwx pic.twitter.com/HfopAUw9py — Philip C. (@cornsomething) January 28, 2019

Environment Canada has issued weather advisories for all of southern Ontario, warning that 15 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to blanket the region later in the day.

The weather agency says travel conditions may deteriorate quickly and it adds that accumulating snow will make it hard to navigate highways, roads, sidewalks, and parking lots, especially during the afternoon commute and evening hours.