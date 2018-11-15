Plow tracker launches in Hamilton

There’s a new winter maintenance feature available on Hamilton’s website.

For the first time ever, Hamilton residents can look online to see where the snowplows are.

The city has launched plow tracker, a map that shows where plows have been during the last two, four, 12 and 24 hours.

The city signed a contract last year with a GPS provider for its 110 in-house and 46 contracted plows.

Snow already becoming heavy in Niagara Region, and starting to stick to cars and roads. This is a look at the accumulation in Port Colborne within the last half hour. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/2FWznWeARo — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) November 15, 2018

Bob Paul, Hamilton’s Manager of Roads and Maintenance, says the app will help drivers plan their travel based on road conditions.

READ MORE: City of Hamilton ready for the snow to fly

In an average year, the city spreads 65,000 tonnes of salt and 15,500 tonnes of “pickle mix,” a three-to-one mix of sand and salt on its roads.

It also uses 325,000 litres of pre-wet solution and 250,000 litres of salt brine for anti-icing purposes.