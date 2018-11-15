Plow tracker launches in Hamilton
There’s a new winter maintenance feature available on Hamilton’s website.
For the first time ever, Hamilton residents can look online to see where the snowplows are.
The city has launched plow tracker, a map that shows where plows have been during the last two, four, 12 and 24 hours.
The city signed a contract last year with a GPS provider for its 110 in-house and 46 contracted plows.
Bob Paul, Hamilton’s Manager of Roads and Maintenance, says the app will help drivers plan their travel based on road conditions.
In an average year, the city spreads 65,000 tonnes of salt and 15,500 tonnes of “pickle mix,” a three-to-one mix of sand and salt on its roads.
It also uses 325,000 litres of pre-wet solution and 250,000 litres of salt brine for anti-icing purposes.
