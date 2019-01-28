Around The OHL: Scouting the top prospects

Co-host Jake Jeffrey is back for this episode along with Mike Stubbs.

The guys are talking top prospects with scout Mark Edwards of hockeyprospect.com. The discussion focuses on some of the top OHL players heading into this year’s NHL draft.

They also discuss the process of player evaluation, how it’s more than just watching one game, and what goes on behind the scenes for a hockey scout.

Jake Jeffrey is the morning anchor and host of 980 News at Noon on 980 CFPL, assistant general manager of the Strathroy Rockets, a hockey coach and co-host of the Around the OHL podcast.

Mike Stubbs is the radio voice of the London Knights and host of London Live from 1-3 p.m. every weekday on 980 CFPL.

