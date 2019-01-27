3 people arrested after carjacking, robbery in North York: police

Toronto police say three young people have been arrested after a food delivery driver was robbed and carjacked in North York Saturday night.

Officers responded to the call around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Rogers Road and Caledonia Road.

Investigators said the driver was robbed of cash, a portable debit machine and their vehicle.

Police were able to locate the vehicle shortly after and arrested one of the suspects. The other two took off on foot, but was later apprehended.

Investigators said one officer suffered minor injuries during the arrest.

Officers said the suspects have been charged with various firearm offences, robbery, flight from police, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.