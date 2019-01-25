Police seek suspect in video of alleged Langford carjacking

Victoria Crime Stoppers is hoping the public can help them find a man accused of a carjacking on Dec. 17, 2018.

Video has now been released of the incident.

Around 9 p.m., West Shore RCMP received a 911 call of a robbery and theft of a vehicle near a Millstream Village McDonald’s in Langford.

When police arrived, they found a 52-year-old man who said he had been carjacked while sitting idle in a parking lot.

Police say the alleged robbery happened when the suspect opened the victim’s car door and grabbed him by the shoulders, throwing him out of the vehicle and on to the ground.

The suspect then drove away, nearly hitting the victim, according to police.

The victim suffered minor injuries to his wrist, elbow and hip and was taken to hospital.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, about five-feet-seven-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, between 30 and 40 years old and was wearing a black jacket, white pants, beige boots and a black toque at the time.

If anyone has any information about this investigation, contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.